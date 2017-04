Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 08 ultra 250x no spark #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2007 Location st pete beach florida Posts 2,118 08 ultra 250x no spark i am having no spark on a kawasaki 250x after sitting for a few month during winter break, with a battery fully charged the immobilizer key respond good, engine turn over fine while pressing start button,dashboard wakes up good , fuel pump kick and build pressure in the line but no start because of no spark at all on every cylinder. i took front panel off and check for corrosion at ecu, all new , 20a fuse in orange box is good, then i am lost.

Any idea what it could be?

thanks for the help

Re: 08 ultra 250x no spark ? did the battery fully drain at any point .



