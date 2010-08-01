Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 Parting Out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2005 Location L.A., CA., US Posts 75 Ultra 150 Parting Out I have 2 Ultra 150s that I have to part out.



- lots of hull parts

- 3 good used cylinders

- 1 good pump

- 1 solas 16/20 impeller (fixed at impros)

- ADA head (modded)

- 1 Drive shaft



Note: pm me with questions and can email or text pics. Also, pm me any parts that you need, i might have them.



Thanks

