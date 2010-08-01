|
|
-
Ultra 150 Parting Out
I have 2 Ultra 150s that I have to part out.
- lots of hull parts
- 3 good used cylinders
- 1 good pump
- 1 solas 16/20 impeller (fixed at impros)
- ADA head (modded)
- 1 Drive shaft
Note: pm me with questions and can email or text pics. Also, pm me any parts that you need, i might have them.
Thanks
Anthony
