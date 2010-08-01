Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PJS Motor Build for 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 51 PJS Motor Build for 550sx I got this PJS cylinder for a 550sx build and was wondering if I have enough cylinder sleeve left to bore it out? The pistons are currently .5mm over size. I hit the cylinders lightly with a dingle berry hone and they look like they are in pretty good condition other than a couple of scratches that I cant feel with my nail. Ideally I would like to get new pistons and a bore job to match but I know I read somewhere on here that you cant bore the PJS cylinder out too much. I have attached some pictures of the pistons and cylinders. Im leaning towards just getting a new set of pistons cut and running it but Im worried that I might not get the piston clearance right. Also does anyone know what the hand written "ADR" means next to the T1 stamp?



IMG_3741.JPGIMG_3742.JPGIMG_3743.JPGIMG_3744.JPGIMG_3745.JPGIMG_3746.JPGIMG_3747.JPGIMG_3755.JPGIMG_3756.JPGIMG_3757.JPGIMG_3758.JPGIMG_3759.JPGIMG_3760.JPGIMG_3761.JPGIMG_3762.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,639 Blog Entries 1 Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx ADR = Arron Davis Racing - He was Ed Miller's son in law and a key guy at PJS. Think he is still part of Competitive Cranks as well as other PWC parts.

Send cylinder to Newmiller Machine for his recommendation and machining "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,653 Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx What Bruce said ^ Last edited by PrickofMisery; Yesterday at 11:39 PM . #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 51 Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx Thanks again for the advice Bruce! do you think it was just his QC mark on the cylinder or do you think it has been ported? I was kinda hoping for a stock T1 port job but it looks like someone may have done some porting or maybe its just cleanup from the factory. thumbnail_IMG_3750.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

