I got this PJS cylinder for a 550sx build and was wondering if I have enough cylinder sleeve left to bore it out? The pistons are currently .5mm over size. I hit the cylinders lightly with a dingle berry hone and they look like they are in pretty good condition other than a couple of scratches that I cant feel with my nail. Ideally I would like to get new pistons and a bore job to match but I know I read somewhere on here that you cant bore the PJS cylinder out too much. I have attached some pictures of the pistons and cylinders. Im leaning towards just getting a new set of pistons cut and running it but Im worried that I might not get the piston clearance right. Also does anyone know what the hand written "ADR" means next to the T1 stamp?
