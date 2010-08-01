pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 11:14 PM #1
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    51

    PJS Motor Build for 550sx

    I got this PJS cylinder for a 550sx build and was wondering if I have enough cylinder sleeve left to bore it out? The pistons are currently .5mm over size. I hit the cylinders lightly with a dingle berry hone and they look like they are in pretty good condition other than a couple of scratches that I cant feel with my nail. Ideally I would like to get new pistons and a bore job to match but I know I read somewhere on here that you cant bore the PJS cylinder out too much. I have attached some pictures of the pistons and cylinders. Im leaning towards just getting a new set of pistons cut and running it but Im worried that I might not get the piston clearance right. Also does anyone know what the hand written "ADR" means next to the T1 stamp?

    IMG_3741.JPGIMG_3742.JPGIMG_3743.JPGIMG_3744.JPGIMG_3745.JPGIMG_3746.JPGIMG_3747.JPGIMG_3755.JPGIMG_3756.JPGIMG_3757.JPGIMG_3758.JPGIMG_3759.JPGIMG_3760.JPGIMG_3761.JPGIMG_3762.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #2
    Bruce in SB
    Bruce in SB is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bruce in SB's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Santa Barbara, Ca.
    Posts
    2,639
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx

    ADR = Arron Davis Racing - He was Ed Miller's son in law and a key guy at PJS. Think he is still part of Competitive Cranks as well as other PWC parts.
    Send cylinder to Newmiller Machine for his recommendation and machining
    "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:37 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,653

    Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx

    What Bruce said ^
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Yesterday at 11:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:40 PM #4
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    51

    Re: PJS Motor Build for 550sx

    Thanks again for the advice Bruce! do you think it was just his QC mark on the cylinder or do you think it has been ported? I was kinda hoping for a stock T1 port job but it looks like someone may have done some porting or maybe its just cleanup from the factory. thumbnail_IMG_3750.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 