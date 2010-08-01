Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: PJS Viper 7000 550 build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 51 PJS Viper 7000 550 build So I went on a jet ski spending spree last month and ended up buying a whole bunch of parts. I'm posting two build threads on here because I'm going to end up with a bunch of questions and don't want things to get confusing. So the first build I have going is this ski.







I think its and 86 and currently doesn't have a motor or driveline. The story on the hull is that a guy had it custom painted but passed away before he could get it put together. Other than a couple of scratches from transport it pretty cherry. Someone did a rear exit exhaust on it and it has an aftermarket steering plate and hood. I picked up this Viper 7000 motor which I plan to run in it.







The story on the motor is that it was supposedly left over from the PJS factory after they shut down and was only ran for 7 hours and then fogged and put into storage 2 years ago. Looking it over I dont think any ever put a wrench on any of the motor bolts.



So I got a motor and a hull now its time to figure the rest of it out and get this thing together before summer hits. So what Im looking for advice on is....





Should I change the crank seals in this motor? Im 99% sure they are stock PJS seals which I hear are not the greatest. Do you think its worth taking the bottom end apart to replace them? The rear crank seal is still seems pretty pliable and soft and isnt showing any signs of cracking but I would really hate to run the risk of blowing this motor up.





The guy gave me the stock Viper 7000 bed plate which looks thicker than the 550 one. He told me its aluminium (I havent taken it off so I cant confirm or deny). Does anyone know if this bed plate will work or will it give me alignment problems?





Oddly this ski was never setup to run dual cooling. The ski is from Colorado where the water temp is pretty cool, but Im wondering if I should go ahead and do the mod while everything is apart. I do plan on riding the ski in Texas and Arizona some during the spring and fall.





I have a 550 pump with a solas 16.5* impeller sitting around from a parts ski. The impeller and wear ring are in pretty nice shape. I would like to run the 550 pump for the ease of setup but I understand the 440 is a better choice but also a real PITA to get aligned and setup. Given the fact that Im new to setting pumps up and already have a 550 pump would the juice be worth the squeeze on getting a 440 pump?





What water box setup should I run with this motor? I was thinking of looking for one of these styles of dual resonators but Im really just shooting from the hip and have zero basis for choosing it other than it looks cool lol.





Thanks for reading my long winded post any advice would be greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 33 Posts 3,104 Re: PJS Viper 7000 550 build looks like a really nice hull you got there to put together. should be a fun ski. the viper7000 is a nice engine. i had one, still have the bottom end and cases along with the ebox i still run in my ski.



1. the only way to answer this is to do a leakdown test. to do this, youll need to remove the exhaust and carbs, block them off with a metal plate and a gasket, then get a handheld pressure tester, connect it to the pulse fitting which is underneath the carbs. pump it to 8psi and see if it holds for 10 minutes. if it does then youre good.



2. the only way to tell here is to put the engine in the hull and see how it lines up. youll most likely need some shims to place under the engine. the bedplate in your pics looks much like a stock 550 but i cant confirm as ive never seen a viper7000 bedplate. i do know the engine bolts right up to a stock 550 plate, so chances are it is the same. to align the engine, youll need to get a flat bar, i use a deep well socket and put it across the top of the couplers. it shouldnt rock to one side or be able to get feeler gauges under either coupler. a shop manual will explain this in better detail.



3,it probably isnt necessary to run dual cooling in the cooler water temps but not hard to do. just make sure both sides are sealed up well, especially the pump side. getting the foam wet makes the back of the ski super heavy and can change the handilng characteristics as well.



4 any aftermarket aluminum waterbox should be fine, the round westcoast coffman style are gonna be the loudest.



4. the 16.5 pitch solas impeller will not be a good match for that engine and pipe. the solas impellers are heavy and load the engine up especially in the 550 pumps, the port timing on the pjc cylinders is pretty high resulting in soft bottom end acceleration. definitely find a skat and id try an 11/16 maybe even lower. have the outlet nozzle bored as much as possible and a stubby pump cone wont hurt. ive had the 440 and 550 pump in the same ski with the same engine and also running a full pipe. boring the outlet nozzle and the stubby cone along with the low leading edge pitch will reduce the low rpm load that the 550 pump does allowing the engine to rev to its maximum rpm range. i like the 550 pump better because the ski seemed to hook up much better especially in choppy water. but the impeller being over pitched in the 550 pump will really lug the engine down and it wont rev to its max rpm range, killing your performance Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Yesterday at 10:56 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

The hardest part might be getting the coupler and flywheel off if you don't have the correct tools

NICE project!

BTW ... I like a 440 pump with a Skat 15" prop on mine.



