    running on hose, getting water in hull 951 carbed

    Some info, completely stock engine, stock air box, 130 psi in each cylinder.

    While running it on the hose it ran as it should water exiting the lines to outside the hull, but there is about 3" of water in the hull after three minutes run time. I double checked all the lines and hoses and all are in correct locations all clamped down.

    Any idea why water is leaking into the hull?

    After that i lost electric and now no beeping when plugging in dess key. Info center does not light up either. Battery is nearly new and tested good.

    Advice appreciated, thanks in advance!
    Re: running on hose, getting water in hull 951 carbed

    All fuses in front electric box are good. Its a 98 gsxl
