10" South Bend Engine Lathe for sale, will deliver.
I just hit a Gubmint print shop auction and I picked up a sweet 12" lathe that no one wanted because it was in pieces stored in cosmoline. So I am selling my 10" South Bend so I can get my new lathe together and in it's spot.
Runs fine, 3/4 hp, runs on 110 household current, crossfeed gear has lost the key so the power feed isn't working. Just have to crank by hand when facing. I didn't feel like removing the cross slide to replace the key as I don't use it much. Has 3 jawed, 4 jawed chucks, face plate, taper attachment, collett head and full set of colletts, 3 tool holders and rockers, several dead centers and sleeves. will pay for itself after a few jet ski builds. Got a good deal on my new one so I'll let this one go cheap $500.00 OBO.