Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Whats this worth ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 36 Posts 29 Whats this worth ? This is not mine but im considering it as a for profit project. It is completely disassembled but complete I know these are rare, and in the pics youll notice a item that may make the whole thing worth while.

What would this be worth as it sits, and if its restored?

Hint: theres three of them



00W0W_lmn0DlfGyLA_600x450.jpg

IMG_18111.jpg

IMG_18081.jpg

IMG_18141.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules