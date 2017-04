Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR-1100 setup for 800 setup #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location Montgomery, NY Age 39 Posts 313 SXR-1100 setup for 800 setup My SXR-1100 is too much to handle for my kids so I'd like to tame it down.

I'll trade ski's or motors, I don't care.

If it's ski's then I prefer a mild limited SXR or newer style Superjet.

If it's motors then you will get the entire setup that you'd need to build it. Driveshaft, Spacer, Judge Waterbox etc...



1100.jpg1647 - Copy.jpeg



Thanks,

Joe Joe Pierpoint

#216



