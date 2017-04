Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Aftermarket exhaust manifold 650sx with Factory Pipe? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 388 Aftermarket exhaust manifold 650sx with Factory Pipe? Do the aftermarket exhaust manifolds provide a significant increase in performance over the stock kawi manifold with the diverter? Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 03:38 PM . If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,901 Re: Aftermarket exhaust manifold 650sx with Factory Pipe? Significant no, probably not even measurable unless you gave a Dyno to see the results.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules