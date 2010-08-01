|
best imepeller for 750 sx
im looking to buy a new impeller for my kawasaki jet ski 750 sx 1993. My engine is bored 800cc and i have little porting, complete coffman pipe, big dual cooling. My pump is kawi 140 mm stock. I want to find the best impeller for "get out of the water". I want the best impeller for "freestyle fun". I hate top speed, i don't be angry if i loose all the top speed, i want the better acceleration to pop out of the water ONLY.
Impros hooker tell me about the 10/16 and skat trak tell me about mag swirl 9/17 3mm back cut and pressure nozzle bored at 83mm.
What to choose?? All comment, experience feedback or tips are welcome, im really confuse it's my first jet ski. Thank for all answer. (I know that ski's are not designated for freestyle use don't tell me toy buy a SJ or a rickter i don't have $$$ for that)
Re: best imepeller for 750 sx
mag swirl 9/17 3mm back cut and pressure nozzle bored at 83mm.
