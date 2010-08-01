pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:17 PM #1
    danjs750
    danjs750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    baie-comeau, qc, canada
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1

    best imepeller for 750 sx

    im looking to buy a new impeller for my kawasaki jet ski 750 sx 1993. My engine is bored 800cc and i have little porting, complete coffman pipe, big dual cooling. My pump is kawi 140 mm stock. I want to find the best impeller for "get out of the water". I want the best impeller for "freestyle fun". I hate top speed, i don't be angry if i loose all the top speed, i want the better acceleration to pop out of the water ONLY.


    Impros hooker tell me about the 10/16 and skat trak tell me about mag swirl 9/17 3mm back cut and pressure nozzle bored at 83mm.


    What to choose?? All comment, experience feedback or tips are welcome, im really confuse it's my first jet ski. Thank for all answer. (I know that ski's are not designated for freestyle use don't tell me toy buy a SJ or a rickter i don't have $$$ for that)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:19 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is online now
    Frequent Poster scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    238

    Re: best imepeller for 750 sx

    mag swirl 9/17 3mm back cut and pressure nozzle bored at 83mm.

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 