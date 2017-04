Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Pilot Race Boot (size 8) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location S.MI. / FL. Posts 453 Jet Pilot Race Boot (size 8) (1) NIP Pair Jet Pilot Lace-up Race Boot size 8 (JP 4400).

I believe that these are the V1 design.

100_4214.JPG100_4215.JPG100_4216.JPG



$65.00 OBO PP / SH CON US.

Please PM me offers. '90 Mod. 650SX

'94 Mod. Hulled Lamey PV B1

'90-'91 IJSBA Region 7 Novice Class Slalom Champ.

'90-'91 IJSBA Region 7 Novice Closed Course 2nd Place.

'90-'91 IJSBA Region 7 Novice Overall 2nd Place.

