Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: kawi 750 big pin dual carbs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 79 kawi 750 big pin dual carbs I am looking for a dual carb set up for my 550 -> 750 conversion ski. I have the stock manifold, just need a dual carb set up. I also don't really know what would work best for me. I have the Rhaas 750 pump on it as well, bored the cylinders 0.5mm with new pistons to clean it up. I am running a single 44 mikuni and I can't get the ski to a speed to barely stand up on. Im thinking the carbs are the problem and so thats why I'm searching. thank you! #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 520 Re: kawi 750 big pin dual carbs Much easier to diagnose or tune a single 44 than dual anythings. Does it rev out when out of the water? Maybe a jetting change can get you up to speed. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 79 Re: kawi 750 big pin dual carbs It sounds good out of water. Just bogged down with a load on the pump. I know tuning duals would probably be a pain, but I just want my ski to run again after all these upgrades. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,901 Re: kawi 750 big pin dual carbs Its not your carb. Sounds like you're only running in one cylinder. Have you cut the spark plug wires back yet or tried new plugs? Last edited by BLRider; Today at 03:34 PM .



I had new spark plug wires put in my E-box and new spark plugs. I guess I can pull the plugs individually and ground them to make sure they are both sparking, but if they are both working fine I feel like it's a carb issue not getting enough fuel.

