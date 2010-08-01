|
|
-
Kawasaki 750 sx, sxi, pro aluminum water box
My 750SX backfired and blew the fiberglass water box apart. I'm looking for a stock or aftermarket aluminum replacement.
Thanks, Donny
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki 750 sx, sxi, pro aluminum water box
2 factory pipe boxes on fleabay at the moment. $180 and $200
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules