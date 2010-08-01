pxctoday

  Today, 01:31 PM #1
    Hfdarff
    Kawasaki 750 sx, sxi, pro aluminum water box

    My 750SX backfired and blew the fiberglass water box apart. I'm looking for a stock or aftermarket aluminum replacement.
    Thanks, Donny
  Today, 01:34 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Kawasaki 750 sx, sxi, pro aluminum water box

    2 factory pipe boxes on fleabay at the moment. $180 and $200
