PWCToday Regular
WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket
I'm looking for a scoop intake grate for a waveblaster. Let me know what you got with a pic and price!
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket
Get a solas, can be had for $100 new on ebay if I remember
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket
I have three different top loaders for WB1 from moderate to very aggressive.
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket
Which three do you have? and prices?
PWCToday Regular
Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket
I saw that, I'm keeping that open as an option if it comes to it.
Thanks!
