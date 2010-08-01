Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Michigan Age 26 Posts 108 WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket I'm looking for a scoop intake grate for a waveblaster. Let me know what you got with a pic and price! Carbon RN Project! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,130 Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket Get a solas, can be had for $100 new on ebay if I remember

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,646 Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket I have three different top loaders for WB1 from moderate to very aggressive. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Michigan Age 26 Posts 108 Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by I have three different top loaders for WB1 from moderate to very aggressive. Carbon RN Project! #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Michigan Age 26 Posts 108 Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by Get a solas, can be had for $100 new on ebay if I remember

