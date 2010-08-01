pxctoday

  Today, 12:08 PM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket

    I'm looking for a scoop intake grate for a waveblaster. Let me know what you got with a pic and price!
  Today, 12:29 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket

    Get a solas, can be had for $100 new on ebay if I remember

  Today, 12:34 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket

    I have three different top loaders for WB1 from moderate to very aggressive.
  Today, 12:49 PM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    I have three different top loaders for WB1 from moderate to very aggressive.
    Which three do you have? and prices?
  Today, 12:49 PM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    Re: WTB: WB1 Intake Grate aftermarket

    Quote Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper View Post
    Get a solas, can be had for $100 new on ebay if I remember
    I saw that, I'm keeping that open as an option if it comes to it.
    Thanks!
