pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:06 AM #1
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    200

    96 xp race ski part out

    Ok well I was building another x4 and have lost interest and just don't have the drive any more since I have others.

    Would like to sell it all at once.

    R and d nozzle $240

    Factory pipe spec 2 with new filter, rev limiter and new silicone coupler. Drilled for get. $600

    Umi with new bearings and grips and new uni finger throttle along with 3 bottom holder. $600

    Novi head with new 43cc domes $200

    Trim tabs I make. $60

    Hump seat with black tip cover that is black and yellow that is good but have a jet trim black and green one that's new. $ 350?

    West coast 44 carbs on r a d intake if I remember right. With West coast new air box. Carbs are ready to go and have West coast fuel rail on the. $375

    West coast gate new $130

    Egt set up new never opened $200

    I have lots of stuff still. Or you can buy the whole ski for $4000.

    I'll post more stuff. Thanks

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:08 AM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    200

    Re: 96 xp race ski part out

    More pics
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:10 AM #3
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    200

    Re: 96 xp race ski part out

    More pics and I'll take pics of other stuff tonight

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. exp785ltd

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 