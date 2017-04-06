Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 xp race ski part out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 200 96 xp race ski part out Ok well I was building another x4 and have lost interest and just don't have the drive any more since I have others.



Would like to sell it all at once.



R and d nozzle $240



Factory pipe spec 2 with new filter, rev limiter and new silicone coupler. Drilled for get. $600



Umi with new bearings and grips and new uni finger throttle along with 3 bottom holder. $600



Novi head with new 43cc domes $200



Trim tabs I make. $60



Hump seat with black tip cover that is black and yellow that is good but have a jet trim black and green one that's new. $ 350?



West coast 44 carbs on r a d intake if I remember right. With West coast new air box. Carbs are ready to go and have West coast fuel rail on the. $375



West coast gate new $130



Egt set up new never opened $200



I have lots of stuff still. Or you can buy the whole ski for $4000.



I'll post more stuff. Thanks



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 200 Re: 96 xp race ski part out More pics #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 200 Re: 96 xp race ski part out More pics and I'll take pics of other stuff tonight



