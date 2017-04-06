|
96 xp race ski part out
Ok well I was building another x4 and have lost interest and just don't have the drive any more since I have others.
Would like to sell it all at once.
R and d nozzle $240
Factory pipe spec 2 with new filter, rev limiter and new silicone coupler. Drilled for get. $600
Umi with new bearings and grips and new uni finger throttle along with 3 bottom holder. $600
Novi head with new 43cc domes $200
Trim tabs I make. $60
Hump seat with black tip cover that is black and yellow that is good but have a jet trim black and green one that's new. $ 350?
West coast 44 carbs on r a d intake if I remember right. With West coast new air box. Carbs are ready to go and have West coast fuel rail on the. $375
West coast gate new $130
Egt set up new never opened $200
I have lots of stuff still. Or you can buy the whole ski for $4000.
I'll post more stuff. Thanks
More pics and I'll take pics of other stuff tonight
