Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MSD pn 4270 ignition for a 750sx in a 650sx #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Oakdale, Ca. Posts 385 MSD pn 4270 ignition for a 750sx in a 650sx Just got a MSD ignition module for a 750sx and want to put it in my 650sx.



Anyone have any advice on this? If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,266 Re: MSD pn 4270 ignition for a 750sx in a 650sx It will work as long as you have all 750 electrics. Stator, VR, etc.



It will be a good gain, as it has an actual timing curve, and is aggressive.



Just search for a complete 750 electrics set up, and swap out the stock CDI with the MSD. Make sure to run an EXTRA ground to the e-box.

