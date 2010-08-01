pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:17 PM
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is offline
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,048

    WANTED 750sx empty ebox and 550/650 conversion box

    I'm looking for a rhaas 550/650 conversion plate and a 750sx empty ebox. Thanks
  Yesterday, 10:28 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,128

    Re: WANTED 750sx empty ebox and 550/650 conversion box

    Don't rule out RCJS conversion plates also

  Yesterday, 10:38 PM
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is offline
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,048

    Re: WANTED 750sx empty ebox and 550/650 conversion box

    I preferred rhaas but I'll be interested on any conversion plate
