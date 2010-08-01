Thread: 750 ss 1992

|
|
-
750 ss 1992
Yesterday it was running,today theres no spark,im guessing its the stator,is there a way to test it to narrow down the issue,thanks
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 ss 1992
Did you check the fuse in the ebox?
-
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 ss 1992
I've had one of those fuse holders just not have a good connection on the glass fuse and fooled me for a little while of testing around. Not sure the Kill Switch can stick like the older horizontal switchs since it is a Lanyard.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules