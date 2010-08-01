pxctoday

Thread: 750 ss 1992

  Today, 08:21 PM #1
    Paintman
    Paintman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    28

    750 ss 1992

    Yesterday it was running,today theres no spark,im guessing its the stator,is there a way to test it to narrow down the issue,thanks
  Today, 08:37 PM #2
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    355

    Re: 750 ss 1992

    Did you check the fuse in the ebox?
  Today, 08:59 PM #3
    Paintman
    Paintman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    28

    Re: 750 ss 1992

    Yes,fuse is good
  Today, 09:37 PM #4
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    355

    Re: 750 ss 1992

    I've had one of those fuse holders just not have a good connection on the glass fuse and fooled me for a little while of testing around. Not sure the Kill Switch can stick like the older horizontal switchs since it is a Lanyard.
