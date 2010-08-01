Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 ss 1992 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Tx Posts 28 750 ss 1992 Yesterday it was running,today theres no spark,im guessing its the stator,is there a way to test it to narrow down the issue,thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 355 Re: 750 ss 1992 Did you check the fuse in the ebox? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Tx Posts 28 Re: 750 ss 1992 Yes,fuse is good #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 355 Re: 750 ss 1992 I've had one of those fuse holders just not have a good connection on the glass fuse and fooled me for a little while of testing around. Not sure the Kill Switch can stick like the older horizontal switchs since it is a Lanyard. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules