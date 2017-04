Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Racepak Hot Tach 2 with 2 thermal probes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location ORLANDO, FL. Posts 119 Racepak Hot Tach 2 with 2 thermal probes Racepak Hot Tach 2, it will measure egt's for two cylinders and also provide rpm output. I had this on a 1995 Seadoo XP 800 but it can be used on any 2 cylinder motor. These are very popular for snowmobiles and four wheelers. IMG_8065.JPGIMG_8063.JPG asking $350 shippedIMG_8019.JPG Last edited by vspec1; Today at 08:06 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 196 Re: Racepak Hot Tach 2 with 2 thermal probes @matt braley



I'd pay it if I needed one but mine are hanging on at the moment. Thanks for thinking of me though.

OP- GLWS



Last one i bought doesn't work. You have a pic with it powered up?



You have a pic with it powered up?

IMG_8072.JPG



Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk



Ill take it pm your pp



