Wtb Kawasaki 650 engine

Wtb good working Kawasaki 650 engine

1990 650sx 44sbn, wc head, wc exhaust, wc manifolds, mariner ride plate, ac pole, skat trak 9/17, lightened flywheel, advanced timimg 3 degrees

1986 js 550 Coffman half pipe, high comp head

1986 x2 44sbn, bwc intake manifold, wc exhaust manifold, factory pipe, pjs head, ocean pro ride plate, 3 degree advanced timing, dales bad attitude coil

