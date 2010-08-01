Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Scottie Mac's Garage of Parts - Kawi 1100 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 45 Posts 8,297 Scottie Mac's Garage of Parts - Kawi 1100 Cleaned my garage out last weekend and realized I have a lot of parts I simply have no use for. Everything is Kawi 1100. I would prefer to sell all at once and have priced so someone will to sell off peice by peice can make some additional money. Here is my list and what I think is below what they usually sell for:



2 green kawi cases - 250

1 grey kawi cases - 200

1 candy red kawi cases - 250

3 green kawi cylinders - 450

1 grey kawi cylinder - 200

1 PC candy red kawi cylinder - 250

1 green kawi cylinder cracked - 50

1 Ada kawi 1100 head - 200 with domes

1 Cold Fusion 1100 head - 150

1 Ocean Pro kawi 1100 cast head - 125

2x new 80mm kawi top ends (pistons, rings) - 400

3 kawi non cv carbs racks - 240

1 kawi cv carb rack - 100

1 kawi 1100 new 1100 crank, trued by TJ - 600

2x 99 stx 1100 ignitions boxs with all internals - 400

3x46mm carbs - 400

RD triple mani with carb plate by TJ - 200

3 flame arrestors for 46mm carbs - 75

Multiple exhaust pieces and intakes, pistons, etc - free



Everything above comes to $4640. Someone offers me 4K, I'll help load it up. Everything is located in central Virginia.



Again, these prices are if you buy it ALL.



Scottie Last edited by Scottie Mac; Today at 06:06 PM .



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



Support those who support the sport!!!

JAM Racing

Judge Motorsports

www.hotproductsusa.com

www.optimaracing.com

www.nynjapwc.com

Judge Motorsports

www.raddudesfi.com

ProWatercraftracing.com

www.ipdjetskigraphics.com

ADA Racing

Monster Motorsports

A&R Performance



Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.Best career accomplishment: FatherhoodProud Member of TEAM TFP!Support those who support the sport!!!JAM RacingJudge MotorsportsJudge MotorsportsADA RacingMonster MotorsportsA&R PerformanceMmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) stunter08 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules