pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:04 PM #1
    Scottie Mac
    Scottie Mac is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Scottie Mac's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Blasterville, USA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    8,297

    Scottie Mac's Garage of Parts - Kawi 1100

    Cleaned my garage out last weekend and realized I have a lot of parts I simply have no use for. Everything is Kawi 1100. I would prefer to sell all at once and have priced so someone will to sell off peice by peice can make some additional money. Here is my list and what I think is below what they usually sell for:

    2 green kawi cases - 250
    1 grey kawi cases - 200
    1 candy red kawi cases - 250
    3 green kawi cylinders - 450
    1 grey kawi cylinder - 200
    1 PC candy red kawi cylinder - 250
    1 green kawi cylinder cracked - 50
    1 Ada kawi 1100 head - 200 with domes
    1 Cold Fusion 1100 head - 150
    1 Ocean Pro kawi 1100 cast head - 125
    2x new 80mm kawi top ends (pistons, rings) - 400
    3 kawi non cv carbs racks - 240
    1 kawi cv carb rack - 100
    1 kawi 1100 new 1100 crank, trued by TJ - 600
    2x 99 stx 1100 ignitions boxs with all internals - 400
    3x46mm carbs - 400
    RD triple mani with carb plate by TJ - 200
    3 flame arrestors for 46mm carbs - 75
    Multiple exhaust pieces and intakes, pistons, etc - free

    Everything above comes to $4640. Someone offers me 4K, I'll help load it up. Everything is located in central Virginia.

    Again, these prices are if you buy it ALL.

    Scottie
    Last edited by Scottie Mac; Today at 06:06 PM.
    Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.

    Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood

    Proud Member of TEAM TFP!

    Support those who support the sport!!!
    JAM Racing
    Judge Motorsports
    www.hotproductsusa.com
    www.optimaracing.com
    www.nynjapwc.com
    Judge Motorsports
    www.raddudesfi.com
    ProWatercraftracing.com
    www.ipdjetskigraphics.com
    ADA Racing
    Monster Motorsports
    A&R Performance

    Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. stunter08

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 