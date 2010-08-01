|
Scottie Mac's Garage of Parts - Kawi 1100
Cleaned my garage out last weekend and realized I have a lot of parts I simply have no use for. Everything is Kawi 1100. I would prefer to sell all at once and have priced so someone will to sell off peice by peice can make some additional money. Here is my list and what I think is below what they usually sell for:
2 green kawi cases - 250
1 grey kawi cases - 200
1 candy red kawi cases - 250
3 green kawi cylinders - 450
1 grey kawi cylinder - 200
1 PC candy red kawi cylinder - 250
1 green kawi cylinder cracked - 50
1 Ada kawi 1100 head - 200 with domes
1 Cold Fusion 1100 head - 150
1 Ocean Pro kawi 1100 cast head - 125
2x new 80mm kawi top ends (pistons, rings) - 400
3 kawi non cv carbs racks - 240
1 kawi cv carb rack - 100
1 kawi 1100 new 1100 crank, trued by TJ - 600
2x 99 stx 1100 ignitions boxs with all internals - 400
3x46mm carbs - 400
RD triple mani with carb plate by TJ - 200
3 flame arrestors for 46mm carbs - 75
Multiple exhaust pieces and intakes, pistons, etc - free
Everything above comes to $4640. Someone offers me 4K, I'll help load it up. Everything is located in central Virginia.
Again, these prices are if you buy it ALL.
Scottie
