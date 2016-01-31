1998 Polaris PRO785 modded and fast! $1800 must sell
Freshly rebuilt motor, crankworks crank, Group K head with wide squish bands, new wiseco pistons, brand new re-plated
stock bore cylinders, port and polish on cylinders and exhaust manifolds with matched gaskets, rebuilt carbs, watcom
lightened and balanced flywheel, watcom cooling mods with special diameter hoses and billet flow control valve, brand new
starter, top loader, intake grate, new solas X prop, new hull seal and shaft coupler on engine, 4" bar risers, billet throttle,
protaper bars, good hull, no leaks, no fiberglass repairs, no deep scratches, cracks, or damage. Clean title in my name. Does not
include trailer. No test rides because I live nowhere near the water. Will start it and run it for you when you get here.
These skis take experience to tune and to keep them running and going fast. It's a lot of fun but high maintenance and I don't
have time anymore. I have thousands invested but must sell. Willing to take a huge loss but REASONABLE OFFERS ONLY please.
Located in St Petersburg FL 33713. Text 248-878-6386
