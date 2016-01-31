pxctoday

  Today, 05:29 PM
    cigarcityjetsports
    cigarcityjetsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    109

    1998 Polaris PRO785 modded and fast! $1800 must sell

    Freshly rebuilt motor, crankworks crank, Group K head with wide squish bands, new wiseco pistons, brand new re-plated
    stock bore cylinders, port and polish on cylinders and exhaust manifolds with matched gaskets, rebuilt carbs, watcom
    lightened and balanced flywheel, watcom cooling mods with special diameter hoses and billet flow control valve, brand new
    starter, top loader, intake grate, new solas X prop, new hull seal and shaft coupler on engine, 4" bar risers, billet throttle,
    protaper bars, good hull, no leaks, no fiberglass repairs, no deep scratches, cracks, or damage. Clean title in my name. Does not
    include trailer. No test rides because I live nowhere near the water. Will start it and run it for you when you get here.
    These skis take experience to tune and to keep them running and going fast. It's a lot of fun but high maintenance and I don't
    have time anymore. I have thousands invested but must sell. Willing to take a huge loss but REASONABLE OFFERS ONLY please.
    Located in St Petersburg FL 33713. Text 248-878-6386
