Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Polaris PRO785 modded and fast! $1800 must sell #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 38 Posts 109 1998 Polaris PRO785 modded and fast! $1800 must sell Freshly rebuilt motor, crankworks crank, Group K head with wide squish bands, new wiseco pistons, brand new re-plated

stock bore cylinders, port and polish on cylinders and exhaust manifolds with matched gaskets, rebuilt carbs, watcom

lightened and balanced flywheel, watcom cooling mods with special diameter hoses and billet flow control valve, brand new

starter, top loader, intake grate, new solas X prop, new hull seal and shaft coupler on engine, 4" bar risers, billet throttle,

protaper bars, good hull, no leaks, no fiberglass repairs, no deep scratches, cracks, or damage. Clean title in my name. Does not

include trailer. No test rides because I live nowhere near the water. Will start it and run it for you when you get here.

These skis take experience to tune and to keep them running and going fast. It's a lot of fun but high maintenance and I don't

have time anymore. I have thousands invested but must sell. Willing to take a huge loss but REASONABLE OFFERS ONLY please.

Located in St Petersburg FL 33713. Text 248-878-6386 Attached Images 20160131_150059.jpg (1.19 MB, 9 views)

20160131_150059.jpg (1.19 MB, 9 views) IMG_20141220_203637_266.jpg (1.44 MB, 7 views)

IMG_20141220_203637_266.jpg (1.44 MB, 7 views) IMG_20150104_132204_490.jpg (1.18 MB, 7 views) Last edited by cigarcityjetsports; Today at 05:32 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules