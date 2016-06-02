Jet trim seat cover,billet start switch, billet throttle, UMI steering post, ROX bar risers, motocross bars
UMI carbon fiber hood, huge factory pipe and exhaust manifold, muffler flow control valves, Miller TSE head with interchangeable domes, 140psi
830cc bigbore, brand new wiseco pistons, port & polish, sidedraft carbs, vortex billet flame arrestors, brand new made in USA starter motor,
girder engine mount, new pto coupler and shaft seal on hull, new tether post and tether with programming, new vts motor, R&D nozzle, R&D trim tabs and rideplate,
new solas X impeller, top loader intake grate, beach house racing sponsons tuned to carve, all new cooling and fuel hoses,
no rev limiter, re-flashed ECM, good hull with no leaks, no deep scratches, and no repaired damage. Trailer not included. CLean Florida Title
in my name.
Carbs are tuned and this thing makes huge power. It carves amazing and is amazing to ride.
Now here is why it is must sell as-is dirt cheap. I rebuilt the motor bottom to top last May with a new SBT crank.
It has a one year warranty. When I felt the bearings they felt unusually stiff but I went ahead because they were
brand new. This motor has about three hours on it and now the bearings are even tighter. It still turns over and has
excellent compression. But I don't have time to pull it back apart before May and take the crank back to SBT for an
exchange. I have thousands invested but my loss is your gain. REASONABLE OFFERS ONLY PLEASE. Asking $1600
Located in St Petersburg FL 33713.Text 248-878-6386
