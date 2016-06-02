pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:15 PM #1
    cigarcityjetsports
    cigarcityjetsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    109

    1995 SeaDoo XP800 modified 830cc as-is must sell

    Jet trim seat cover,billet start switch, billet throttle, UMI steering post, ROX bar risers, motocross bars
    UMI carbon fiber hood, huge factory pipe and exhaust manifold, muffler flow control valves, Miller TSE head with interchangeable domes, 140psi
    830cc bigbore, brand new wiseco pistons, port & polish, sidedraft carbs, vortex billet flame arrestors, brand new made in USA starter motor,
    girder engine mount, new pto coupler and shaft seal on hull, new tether post and tether with programming, new vts motor, R&D nozzle, R&D trim tabs and rideplate,
    new solas X impeller, top loader intake grate, beach house racing sponsons tuned to carve, all new cooling and fuel hoses,
    no rev limiter, re-flashed ECM, good hull with no leaks, no deep scratches, and no repaired damage. Trailer not included. CLean Florida Title
    in my name.
    Carbs are tuned and this thing makes huge power. It carves amazing and is amazing to ride.
    Now here is why it is must sell as-is dirt cheap. I rebuilt the motor bottom to top last May with a new SBT crank.
    It has a one year warranty. When I felt the bearings they felt unusually stiff but I went ahead because they were
    brand new. This motor has about three hours on it and now the bearings are even tighter. It still turns over and has
    excellent compression. But I don't have time to pull it back apart before May and take the crank back to SBT for an
    exchange. I have thousands invested but my loss is your gain. REASONABLE OFFERS ONLY PLEASE. Asking $1600
    Located in St Petersburg FL 33713.Text 248-878-6386
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by cigarcityjetsports; Today at 05:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:30 PM #2
    cigarcityjetsports
    cigarcityjetsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    109

    Re: 1995 SeaDoo XP800 modified 830cc as-is must sell

    $1600 as-is, sorry for got to put the asking price
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:31 PM #3
    cigarcityjetsports
    cigarcityjetsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    109

    Re: 1995 SeaDoo XP800 modified 830cc as-is must sell

    Located in St Petersburg FL 33713
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 