Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb RN handlepole #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location Fresno Age 24 Posts 72 Wtb RN handlepole Looking for a -2, or -4 handlepole off of a round nose



Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,153 Re: Wtb RN handlepole I have a OEM RN pole, that is -2. Has been wraped in carbon kevlar. Doesnt look the greatest but the visable parts arnt too bad. Let me know if your interested and ill send some pics.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here!

Nice 750 parts for sale! -

XiR factory pipe for sale! - -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967 XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules