    digital sol
    FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD

    I will upload pictures tonight when I get home. I found a different hull to build and want to start with a 951 so selling off lots of 787 goodies to fund the new build.

    Buckshot Carbs - Includes all internals however currently broken down as I cleaned them out inside. One has a purple intake piece one is silver, other than that they are identical.
    $250 shipped

    Buckshot Intake - Has the oil injection fittings if you choose to run the oem oil pump.
    $100 shipped. Combine with carbs for $325 shipped

    West Coast Head - 43cc domes. Looks like its never been ran, domes are fresh as they get, domes remove easily. Good pump gas head.
    $300 shipped

    PSI Single Pipe - Includes all jets, fittings, hoses, gaskets, instructions and hardware. Looks like its never been ran. $400 shipped

    PSI Twin Pipes - Tapped for EGT guages, pressure tested from previous owner. Includes all mounting hardware and bolts. $375 shipped

    TRD Exhaust - Used trd exhaust, no water reg port, $125 shipped

    WestCoast Nozzle w/ring insert - Believe this is made by WC. Ring is 85mm pump side and 89mm exit side. Just this one nozzle/ring included. $150 shipped

    Willing to work out prices for someone that is buying multiple items. Eager to get going on the new build. Everything I ship is insured and packaged properly.

    Thanks
    1of500
    Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD

    Pics of the west cpast nozzel intrested

    Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
    Merlin4204
    Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD

    Pm sent


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 