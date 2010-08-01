|
|
-
FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD
I will upload pictures tonight when I get home. I found a different hull to build and want to start with a 951 so selling off lots of 787 goodies to fund the new build.
Buckshot Carbs - Includes all internals however currently broken down as I cleaned them out inside. One has a purple intake piece one is silver, other than that they are identical.
$250 shipped
Buckshot Intake - Has the oil injection fittings if you choose to run the oem oil pump.
$100 shipped. Combine with carbs for $325 shipped
West Coast Head - 43cc domes. Looks like its never been ran, domes are fresh as they get, domes remove easily. Good pump gas head.
$300 shipped
PSI Single Pipe - Includes all jets, fittings, hoses, gaskets, instructions and hardware. Looks like its never been ran. $400 shipped
PSI Twin Pipes - Tapped for EGT guages, pressure tested from previous owner. Includes all mounting hardware and bolts. $375 shipped
TRD Exhaust - Used trd exhaust, no water reg port, $125 shipped
WestCoast Nozzle w/ring insert - Believe this is made by WC. Ring is 85mm pump side and 89mm exit side. Just this one nozzle/ring included. $150 shipped
Willing to work out prices for someone that is buying multiple items. Eager to get going on the new build. Everything I ship is insured and packaged properly.
Thanks
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD
Pics of the west cpast nozzel intrested
Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
-
Frequent Poster
Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD
Pm sent
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules