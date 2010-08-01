Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 32 FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD I will upload pictures tonight when I get home. I found a different hull to build and want to start with a 951 so selling off lots of 787 goodies to fund the new build.



Buckshot Carbs - Includes all internals however currently broken down as I cleaned them out inside. One has a purple intake piece one is silver, other than that they are identical.

$250 shipped



Buckshot Intake - Has the oil injection fittings if you choose to run the oem oil pump.

$100 shipped. Combine with carbs for $325 shipped



West Coast Head - 43cc domes. Looks like its never been ran, domes are fresh as they get, domes remove easily. Good pump gas head.

$300 shipped



PSI Single Pipe - Includes all jets, fittings, hoses, gaskets, instructions and hardware. Looks like its never been ran. $400 shipped



PSI Twin Pipes - Tapped for EGT guages, pressure tested from previous owner. Includes all mounting hardware and bolts. $375 shipped



TRD Exhaust - Used trd exhaust, no water reg port, $125 shipped



WestCoast Nozzle w/ring insert - Believe this is made by WC. Ring is 85mm pump side and 89mm exit side. Just this one nozzle/ring included. $150 shipped



Willing to work out prices for someone that is buying multiple items. Eager to get going on the new build. Everything I ship is insured and packaged properly.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Georgia Age 37 Posts 310 Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD Pics of the west cpast nozzel intrested



Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cleveland Posts 183 Re: FS: 787 Parts Galore - West Coast - Twin Pipes - Single Pipe - Buckshot - TRD Pm sent





