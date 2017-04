Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2003 XL700 Motor Mount #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Memphis. Tenn Age 55 Posts 101 2003 XL700 Motor Mount I believe that one of the mounts is bad on my XL700. I am going to pull both back ones since I cant be sure which is bad and start there. Once pulled, is it easy to tell that it is defective or how can I tell?

Also can I just loosen the front ones and remove the rear ones without removing or unhooking anything else?

I will probably need one or two good used ones if anyone has any.

Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 378 Re: 2003 XL700 Motor Mount You should be able to grab your motor and feel it move slightly if it is broken. What makes you think it is bad?



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,107 Re: 2003 XL700 Motor Mount If you remove them watch for shims and note which ones and how many at each location - The factory uses them to align the motor - Each hull is different so you may have some or none at each location. They vary in thickness so don't mix them up.

1.JPG Last edited by don37725; Today at 01:21 PM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Memphis. Tenn Age 55 Posts 101 Re: 2003 XL700 Motor Mount Originally Posted by TDS Originally Posted by You should be able to grab your motor and feel it move slightly if it is broken. What makes you think it is bad?



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

Someone said that a broken mount could cause the bolts to break and I dont want it to break again. I cant tell for sure thats its broke but there seems to be a slight movement on acceleration or I may be imagining it. Its over 20 years old and so I am just trying to prevent it from breaking again.

Can you tell by looking at one once removed if its bad?

Thanks #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Memphis. Tenn Age 55 Posts 101 Re: 2003 XL700 Motor Mount Originally Posted by don37725 Originally Posted by

1.JPG If you remove them watch for shims and note which ones and how many at each location - The factory uses them to align the motor - Each hull is different so you may have some or none at each location. They vary in thickness so don't mix them up.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules