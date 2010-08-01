pxctoday

  Today, 11:51 AM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,151

    XiR Factory Pipe - The best for 750 conversions

    Selling my factory XiR pipe. Pipe is complete with manifold, headpipe, chamber and down pipe. Includes all hardware. Everything is in good usable shape. Water injection screws all turn. Also has new couplers. With a little glass work this fits right into a JS hull making it one of the best pipes for conversions.
    $600 shipped



    Inside my JS hull:
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426
  Today, 12:23 PM #2
    br224482
    br224482 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    32

    Re: XiR Factory Pipe - The best for 750 conversions

    Are any of the head pipe adjustment screws frozen?
  Today, 12:36 PM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,151

    Re: XiR Factory Pipe - The best for 750 conversions

    Quote Originally Posted by br224482 View Post
    Are any of the head pipe adjustment screws frozen?
    Nope, they all turn free. The bottom screw has the lock nut welded to it for adjustment. Guessing the previous owner had stripped out the allen head. No biggie.

