XiR Factory Pipe - The best for 750 conversions
Selling my factory XiR pipe. Pipe is complete with manifold, headpipe, chamber and down pipe. Includes all hardware. Everything is in good usable shape. Water injection screws all turn. Also has new couplers. With a little glass work this fits right into a JS hull making it one of the best pipes for conversions.
$600 shipped
Inside my JS hull:
Are any of the head pipe adjustment screws frozen?
resident guru
Nope, they all turn free. The bottom screw has the lock nut welded to it for adjustment. Guessing the previous owner had stripped out the allen head. No biggie.
Originally Posted by br224482
Are any of the head pipe adjustment screws frozen?
