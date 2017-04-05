Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Intake & Exhaust Manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location US Posts 31 650 Intake & Exhaust Manifold Thinning out excess parts. Came from a running 650TS. Was going to use in a conversion ski, but acquired complete intake/exhaust. Both parts are powdercoated Tahitian Honda Red. No Hardware included.



$50 shipped - Intake Manifold

$85 shipped - Exhaust Manifold, with diverter



Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location US Posts 31 Re: 650 Intake & Exhaust Manifold Pictures



