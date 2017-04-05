pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    zanesimmons
    650 Intake & Exhaust Manifold

    Thinning out excess parts. Came from a running 650TS. Was going to use in a conversion ski, but acquired complete intake/exhaust. Both parts are powdercoated Tahitian Honda Red. No Hardware included.

    $50 shipped - Intake Manifold
    $85 shipped - Exhaust Manifold, with diverter

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:21 PM
    zanesimmons
    Re: 650 Intake & Exhaust Manifold

    Pictures

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
