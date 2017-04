Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx-Dual 38mm carbs or single 44mm carb? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Maquoketa Iowa Age 19 Posts 3 650sx-Dual 38mm carbs or single 44mm carb? I was wondering if anyone has tried running dual 38mm carbs and single 44mm carb and which one performed better? Also thinking about milling down the stock head for a bit more power? I currently run a stock motor with 44mm carb and drilled water box. Looking to make some more power. If there's anymore somewhat easy mods I could do before doing internal engine work drop it below!





