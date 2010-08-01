Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 300X Stuck valve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2007 Location Sanford,FL Posts 27 Kawasaki 300X Stuck valve Hello Folks



I have a 2012 and 2013 Kawasaki 300X models. They have been sitting all winter. I Went to service them and get them ready for spring, oil & filter change, spark plugs, check the supercharger belt, etc... While I had the spark plugs out I though I would check the compression on each engine in each ski. Did the 2012 first, cylinder #1 145, #2 145, #3 150 and #4 0. Checked it again and same results. Proceeded to checked the 2013 ski engine cylinder #1 0, #2 145, #3 140, #4 150. Okay this is not good. With the spark plugs out, took a scope light looked into the cylinders that registered 0. Top of the pistons looked good. Piston goes up and down normally when the engine turns over. No rattling noise. Installed the spark plugs back in the motors, both engines fire right up. Again NO noise of any kind, but you can tell one cylinder is not operating. I have a friend that is a motorcycle tech and he believes that maybe the valves are stuck open from sitting. He suggest putting some Marvel Mystery Oil in the cylinder and run it for about 15 minutes on the hose and then take it out and run it on the river.



2012 Model has 35 hours and the 2013 model has 34 hours. Both engines have oil.



Any body experience this before and/or have recommendation? I appreciate and help.



i would open the valve cover.if valves are open you'll be able to see it.

