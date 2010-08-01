Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JETLIFT joins The 2017 Jettribe Best of the West Series!!! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 674 JETLIFT joins The 2017 Jettribe Best of the West Series!!! JETLIFT JOINS THE 2017 JETTRIBE BEST OF THE WEST SERIES



RPM Racing Enterprises is proud to announce that JETLIFT  www.thejetlift.com has signed on for the 8 round IJSBA sanctioned 2017 Jettribe Best of the West Series & Triple Crown of Offshore Endurance series. Speaking with Brian Varsoke, Owner, JetLift is fired up and super excited to be heading West again and participating in the 2017 Best Of The West Series as a Presenting Sponsor! JetLift has been supported by so many great customers and racers in the West over the years its great to be teaming up with Ross and RPM Racing Enterprises as a sponsor. The long history behind The Best of The West series is unlike anything else in the industry. To be able to participate as a sponsor and support our riders first hand is truly exciting. In addition to the Best of The West Series, JetLift will be sponsoring The Triple Crown of Offshore. We didnt want to miss the opportunity to be a part of these exciting events and cant wait to get the action started! The JETTRIBE Best of the West Series starts with Rounds 1 & 2 on April 9 & 10 with the Lake Havasu Open of WaterX  Gary Hart Memorial. This race should see some of the best racers in the country begin their championship chase at Windsor 4 Beach in Lake Havasu State Park. The race is being held in conjunction with the 2017 Lake Havasu Boat Show, the largest attended Boat show in the Tri-State Area.



JETLIFT has graciously donated two (2) - JETLIFT Beach Totes ($785 value each) to two lucky racers of the 2017 Best of the West Series! To be eligible you must participate in every round of the 2017 Jettribe Best of the West Series. Two lucky winners will be drawn at the final rounds  7 & 8  The Lake Perris Season Finals on August 12 & 13!



JETLIFT is recognized as the industry leader of PWC lifts and totes. JETLIFT is a one stop shop for the racer and enthusiast alike. Questions, please contact Brian Varsoke at poplifts@theswift-lift.com



JETLIFT is recognized as the industry leader of PWC lifts and totes. JETLIFT is a one stop shop for the racer and enthusiast alike. Questions, please contact Brian Varsoke at poplifts@theswift-lift.com

For More Information, Please Visit www.thejetlift.com

