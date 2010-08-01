Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 760 Parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2005 Location Marble Falls TX Posts 795 760 Parts Gathering up all my spare 760 freshwater parts:

Asking prices:

top end with matching pistons wrist pins, bearings $150 shipped

62t cases $110 shipped

CDI $70 shipped

Complete ebox $110 shipped

Midshafts for XL760's $65 shipped

Gauge clusters $100 shipped

Complete XL 760 pump assemblies $125 shipped

Misc ebox components

760 heads $45 shipped

Nice Flywheel $40 shipped

Stator assembly with cover $90 shipped

Bendix $27 shipped

