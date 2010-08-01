|
|
-
760 Parts
Gathering up all my spare 760 freshwater parts:
Asking prices:
top end with matching pistons wrist pins, bearings $150 shipped
62t cases $110 shipped
CDI $70 shipped
Complete ebox $110 shipped
Midshafts for XL760's $65 shipped
Gauge clusters $100 shipped
Complete XL 760 pump assemblies $125 shipped
Misc ebox components
760 heads $45 shipped
Nice Flywheel $40 shipped
Stator assembly with cover $90 shipped
Bendix $27 shipped
Exhaust assemblies and manifolds
