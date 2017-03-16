Pulled from a running ski. The gaskets are the original Mikuni gaskets. I am not gauranteeing they don't need a rebuild but they look nice and clean on the inside and haven't been used much since purchased new. Definitely will not need shafts or metering valves. $500 obo you pay shipping. I am in dire need of 30ccish TBM drop down domes for my SXR if you have and would like to put towards a partial trade. Will consider other SXR aftermarket parts.

20170316_202653.jpg20170316_202712.jpg
20170329_193056.jpg
20170329_193104.jpg