  1. Today, 05:33 PM #1
    bobz71
    440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    hi, i have a 1985 440 got it for free with a blown engine, wanna build it awesome, any ideas, should i put a 650 or 750 motor in it? whats easier, do i have to worry about what pump is in it?, im mechanical but this is new to me ive owned a few 440's i weigh over 200 and theyre too slow wanna be a little faster and more fun. let me know what you guys think on which direction to go. thanks Bob
  2. Today, 06:10 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    Where in the NE are you? I have a pretty potent 440/700 you could try.
  3. Today, 06:19 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    You want to do the rhaas conversion kit , while your there get a replacement through hull bearing and the motor mount plates. Then find a kaWI 750 SS or SSXI donor. You will need a 750 sx intake grant a X2 driveshaft and a exhaust pipe (pjs 3 piece with manifold) a few other assorted bits. Lots of help on this site to answer questions along the way. If you do it you will have a ski with uncommon abilities.
  4. Today, 07:30 PM #4
    bobz71
    Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Where in the NE are you? I have a pretty potent 440/700 you could try.
    im in mass how bout you.
  5. Today, 07:33 PM #5
    bobz71
    Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    hi mike thanks, that sounds great i dont really understand it haha but ill figure it out im sure i just wanna keep it as simple as possible but it sounds pretty fun, is this the same as a 650, or would you only get a 750? also should i change the pump?
  6. Today, 08:12 PM #6
    BLRider
    Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion

    Quote Originally Posted by bobz71 View Post
    im in mass how bout you.
    Yeah, we're a little farther apart than I thought we'd be, I'm in Michigan.
