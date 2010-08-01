Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location north east Age 45 Posts 8 440/ 650 or 750 conversion hi, i have a 1985 440 got it for free with a blown engine, wanna build it awesome, any ideas, should i put a 650 or 750 motor in it? whats easier, do i have to worry about what pump is in it?, im mechanical but this is new to me ive owned a few 440's i weigh over 200 and theyre too slow wanna be a little faster and more fun. let me know what you guys think on which direction to go. thanks Bob #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,896 Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion Where in the NE are you? I have a pretty potent 440/700 you could try.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 570 Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion You want to do the rhaas conversion kit , while your there get a replacement through hull bearing and the motor mount plates. Then find a kaWI 750 SS or SSXI donor. You will need a 750 sx intake grant a X2 driveshaft and a exhaust pipe (pjs 3 piece with manifold) a few other assorted bits. Lots of help on this site to answer questions along the way. If you do it you will have a ski with uncommon abilities. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location north east Age 45 Posts 8 Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Where in the NE are you? I have a pretty potent 440/700 you could try. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location north east Age 45 Posts 8 Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion hi mike thanks, that sounds great i dont really understand it haha but ill figure it out im sure i just wanna keep it as simple as possible but it sounds pretty fun, is this the same as a 650, or would you only get a 750? also should i change the pump? #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,896 Re: 440/ 650 or 750 conversion Originally Posted by bobz71 Originally Posted by im in mass how bout you.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules