It has been awhile since I last posted here, looks like 2-25-2013 back when I had 02' seadoo xp which I have since sold. I want to get back into riding but I want to venture into stand-ups. Never rode one, but they look like a lot of fun compared to just going fast on a sit-down. I mostly lake ride so I won't be jumping huge surf/etc. I have done some research and want to get a round-nose superjet. I have worked on a 701cc wave raider so I am familiar with the engine for the most part and the superjets seem the lightest with the a good power to weight ratio compared to the sx-r. I have seen some CL posting and few here with price ranges all across the board.
What do you think the going rate/range for a stock rn superjet is today? I am on the east coast. Do you think I could pick one up for $2k like a late 90s/early 00s?
Examples of ones I have seen so far and their pricing: Let me know if they are way out of line/what you think they would be worth. I know hard to judge without actually looking at in person just want ball-park ideas.
96' - Lots of mods, white $4600, I think it was posted in classifieds here also.
02' - bilge, footholds, mostly stock $4800
05' - completely stock with factory paperwork, original owner $4800.
For fun - 94' SN 701cc engine, impeller, rideplate, bars, bilge, $2500.