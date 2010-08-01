Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Price to pay for a RN early 2000s Superjet? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location NC Posts 62 Price to pay for a RN early 2000s Superjet? It has been awhile since I last posted here, looks like 2-25-2013 back when I had 02' seadoo xp which I have since sold. I want to get back into riding but I want to venture into stand-ups. Never rode one, but they look like a lot of fun compared to just going fast on a sit-down. I mostly lake ride so I won't be jumping huge surf/etc. I have done some research and want to get a round-nose superjet. I have worked on a 701cc wave raider so I am familiar with the engine for the most part and the superjets seem the lightest with the a good power to weight ratio compared to the sx-r. I have seen some CL posting and few here with price ranges all across the board.



What do you think the going rate/range for a stock rn superjet is today? I am on the east coast. Do you think I could pick one up for $2k like a late 90s/early 00s?



Examples of ones I have seen so far and their pricing: Let me know if they are way out of line/what you think they would be worth. I know hard to judge without actually looking at in person just want ball-park ideas.



96' - Lots of mods, white $4600, I think it was posted in classifieds here also.

02' - bilge, footholds, mostly stock $4800

05' - completely stock with factory paperwork, original owner $4800.

For fun - 94' SN 701cc engine, impeller, rideplate, bars, bilge, $2500. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 602 Re: Price to pay for a RN early 2000s Superjet? Doesn't seem like 2K is doable for RN skis anymore unless you find a steal deal. Maybe I remember wrong but when I took a little break from skis maybe 4 or so years ago you could find them easily for about 2500. Doesn't seem to be the case anymore. People seem to be selling stock squarenose skis now for that. My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 383 Blog Entries 1 Re: Price to pay for a RN early 2000s Superjet? If you're looking for a more affordable option, the square nose 701 would be a great ski for you. Those roundnose prices seem to be in line IMO but there are times when a guy will sell them cheaper. My brother snagged a '96, mostly stock for $3000 and then again for a Wamilton '96 for $3800(Minnesota and Wisconsin) but those are rare cases I find. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) dsmitty, jetskicrazy@adelphia.net Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules