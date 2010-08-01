Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Kentucky Posts 29 WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle Hey everybody,

So the girlfriend couldn't get the js300 to start and just kept cranking chewing up my starter and gear out on the water last summer I have already found a good used idler gear, but now I will be needing a complete starter. I am also looking for a finger throttle that will fit the js300. Shoot me back if youve got either of these. Id love to be out on the water by memorial day weekend

THANKS

S.S. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,121 Re: WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle I have a cool little finger throttle that with a little drilling and tapping, would work well

