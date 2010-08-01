pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:17 PM #1
    scubasteeve
    scubasteeve is offline
    PWCToday Newbie scubasteeve's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    29

    WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle

    Hey everybody,
    So the girlfriend couldn't get the js300 to start and just kept cranking chewing up my starter and gear out on the water last summer I have already found a good used idler gear, but now I will be needing a complete starter. I am also looking for a finger throttle that will fit the js300. Shoot me back if youve got either of these. Id love to be out on the water by memorial day weekend
    THANKS
    S.S.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:37 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,121

    Re: WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle

    I have a cool little finger throttle that with a little drilling and tapping, would work well

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 