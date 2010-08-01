|
WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle
Hey everybody,
So the girlfriend couldn't get the js300 to start and just kept cranking chewing up my starter and gear out on the water last summer I have already found a good used idler gear, but now I will be needing a complete starter. I am also looking for a finger throttle that will fit the js300. Shoot me back if youve got either of these. Id love to be out on the water by memorial day weekend
THANKS
S.S.
Re: WTB JS300 Starter and finger throttle
I have a cool little finger throttle that with a little drilling and tapping, would work well
