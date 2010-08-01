pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:47 PM #1
    doug.anderson
    doug.anderson is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    46
    Posts
    27

    06 f12 spark plugs

    Looking for what's a good spark plug to use. Picked up a 06 f12 and the plugs in it are NGK1R IMR9D9H...not sure if those are stock ones or not. At $15 a piece, if like to know before buying, if these are the right or best ones to use. Always have had a spare set of plugs with me when I go to the lake, but all my other skis I've had were 2 stroke.

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:36 PM #2
    aquatraxter
    aquatraxter is offline
    Frequent Poster aquatraxter's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    amherstburg, on, canada
    Age
    49
    Posts
    180

    Re: 06 f12 spark plugs

    That's the oem plug. From everything I've read, stick with them. I don't know if you can get them cheaper, but Jetski International has them for 12.00 pc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 