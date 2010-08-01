Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 06 f12 spark plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location US Age 46 Posts 27 06 f12 spark plugs Looking for what's a good spark plug to use. Picked up a 06 f12 and the plugs in it are NGK1R IMR9D9H...not sure if those are stock ones or not. At $15 a piece, if like to know before buying, if these are the right or best ones to use. Always have had a spare set of plugs with me when I go to the lake, but all my other skis I've had were 2 stroke.



Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 49 Posts 180 Re: 06 f12 spark plugs That's the oem plug. From everything I've read, stick with them. I don't know if you can get them cheaper, but Jetski International has them for 12.00 pc. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules