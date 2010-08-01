|
06 f12 spark plugs
Looking for what's a good spark plug to use. Picked up a 06 f12 and the plugs in it are NGK1R IMR9D9H...not sure if those are stock ones or not. At $15 a piece, if like to know before buying, if these are the right or best ones to use. Always have had a spare set of plugs with me when I go to the lake, but all my other skis I've had were 2 stroke.
That's the oem plug. From everything I've read, stick with them. I don't know if you can get them cheaper, but Jetski International has them for 12.00 pc.
