Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 Ignition Coil (Igniter) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 114 JS300 Ignition Coil (Igniter) I am looking for a replacement igniton coil for a js300. I understand that the coil and CDI are one in this machine. It looks the exact same as a fairly generic ATV coil, and was wondering if any coil would work? I have a coil on an ATV that I plan on swappin in to see, but as long as it has the single power in and a ground conneciton it should be the same...Has anyone tried this?

Or does anyone have a coil for cheap to sell? Thanks!

