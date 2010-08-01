|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
JS300 Ignition Coil (Igniter)
I am looking for a replacement igniton coil for a js300. I understand that the coil and CDI are one in this machine. It looks the exact same as a fairly generic ATV coil, and was wondering if any coil would work? I have a coil on an ATV that I plan on swappin in to see, but as long as it has the single power in and a ground conneciton it should be the same...Has anyone tried this?
Or does anyone have a coil for cheap to sell? Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules