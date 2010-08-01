Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 kawaski Zxi 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Age 18 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 99 kawaski Zxi 1100 Bought it this winter, all 3 cylinders reading about 95-100 ? Is that good or time for a top end rebuild?



No gauges, trim working.. Previous owner installed a starter switch on the side and it runs pretty well.



Can I rebuild the electrical box by just replacing wires and stuff? Overall the engine is very clean, just the electrical box looked all dirty.



