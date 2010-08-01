|
PWCToday Newbie
99 kawaski Zxi 1100
Bought it this winter, all 3 cylinders reading about 95-100 ? Is that good or time for a top end rebuild?
No gauges, trim working.. Previous owner installed a starter switch on the side and it runs pretty well.
Can I rebuild the electrical box by just replacing wires and stuff? Overall the engine is very clean, just the electrical box looked all dirty.
Im on lake erie if anyone ever wants to ride!!
