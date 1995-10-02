Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 10 Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? Hi people,

Found a 2005 Waverunner FXHO for sale. The guy says it only has 3 actual hours on it. It has been started occasionally but has also spent some long times in storage. It is a real cream puff, looks like it just came off the showroom floor. Seems to start & run easily, no leaks.



Should I be afraid or should I go for it?



Thanks,

Jeff #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Age 18 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? Go for it! Not beaten on much.. Im hoping.



I would clean the carbs, new spark plugs, etc. Maybe take it in and get it tuned, make sure it is properly broke in if there is only 3 hours on it. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,105 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? I would only be concerned about 3 things - Old gas - Old gas and old gas

Old gas can eventually leave a teaspoon of what looks and acts like varnish, molasses or honey sitting in the bottom of the tank - If not removed the ski could run great on the first trip out, for awhile. Then when the varnish gets all stirred up and mixed with the fresh gas it can clog up the fuel system and injectors and cause real headaches.



I see many posts on here that start out with " It ran great for a half hour then stalled, or ran great for an hour but now bogs down etc - If you get it make sure the gas tank is cleaned properly before you ride or roll the dice.

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,820 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? One more thing I would be concerned about , crankshaft seals, but either they are going to leak or they aren't. Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#5 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,936 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by One more thing I would be concerned about , crankshaft seals, but either they are going to leak or they aren't. .



Seals on 4 stroke aren't that big of a deal other than them leaking a little oil like wfo said. May be a little messy in the engine bay. Just check oil level each time out something you should do each time anyway.

Like stated above I'd be more concerned about the bad fuel. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,440 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? I think you two are overblowing the old gas problem. I've seen and had lots of old skis, motorcycles, cars, and lawnmowers run just fine after sitting several years with few problems. Fuel filters, if in good condition, prevent almost all of the gunk from gumming up things. Any poor quality gas that gets to the carbs/injectors is in liquid form and is highly diluted. Yes, sometimes it is some serious sludge in the bottom of that tank (especially with premix), but it's usually pretty obvious if you drain the tank -- which you darn better do.



Caveman took a 28 year old JS550 and did very little to it, then it went braapp: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=418059



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #7 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,936 Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term? When you get a 5$ ski you can't be to concerned but when you spend a few k its another story.



If it had marine gas put in it with no ethanol may be okay. Where just pitching ideas out there to be concerned with. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) linkman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules