  Today, 01:09 PM
    gomer900
    Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    Hi people,
    Found a 2005 Waverunner FXHO for sale. The guy says it only has 3 actual hours on it. It has been started occasionally but has also spent some long times in storage. It is a real cream puff, looks like it just came off the showroom floor. Seems to start & run easily, no leaks.

    Should I be afraid or should I go for it?

    Thanks,
    Jeff
  Today, 01:10 PM
    noahboa
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    Go for it! Not beaten on much.. Im hoping.

    I would clean the carbs, new spark plugs, etc. Maybe take it in and get it tuned, make sure it is properly broke in if there is only 3 hours on it.
  Today, 01:29 PM
    don37725
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    I would only be concerned about 3 things - Old gas - Old gas and old gas
    Old gas can eventually leave a teaspoon of what looks and acts like varnish, molasses or honey sitting in the bottom of the tank - If not removed the ski could run great on the first trip out, for awhile. Then when the varnish gets all stirred up and mixed with the fresh gas it can clog up the fuel system and injectors and cause real headaches.

    I see many posts on here that start out with " It ran great for a half hour then stalled, or ran great for an hour but now bogs down etc - If you get it make sure the gas tank is cleaned properly before you ride or roll the dice.

  Today, 01:30 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    One more thing I would be concerned about , crankshaft seals, but either they are going to leak or they aren't.
  Today, 02:28 PM
    driftmaster
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    One more thing I would be concerned about , crankshaft seals, but either they are going to leak or they aren't.
    I was kinda worried about you. Having not heard a peap from you in while .

    Seals on 4 stroke aren't that big of a deal other than them leaking a little oil like wfo said. May be a little messy in the engine bay. Just check oil level each time out something you should do each time anyway.
    Like stated above I'd be more concerned about the bad fuel.
  Today, 02:42 PM
    linkman
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    I think you two are overblowing the old gas problem. I've seen and had lots of old skis, motorcycles, cars, and lawnmowers run just fine after sitting several years with few problems. Fuel filters, if in good condition, prevent almost all of the gunk from gumming up things. Any poor quality gas that gets to the carbs/injectors is in liquid form and is highly diluted. Yes, sometimes it is some serious sludge in the bottom of that tank (especially with premix), but it's usually pretty obvious if you drain the tank -- which you darn better do.

    Caveman took a 28 year old JS550 and did very little to it, then it went braapp: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=418059
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
  Today, 03:26 PM
    driftmaster
    Re: Any concerns buying a Waverunner that has been in storage long term?

    When you get a 5$ ski you can't be to concerned but when you spend a few k its another story.

    If it had marine gas put in it with no ethanol may be okay. Where just pitching ideas out there to be concerned with.
