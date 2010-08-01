pxctoday

  Today, 11:58 AM #1
    skidmark
    resident guru skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,197

    Works flow control valves

    For sale $25 each shipped USA
    image.jpeg
  Today, 12:31 PM #2
    sxi750
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Kansas City,KS
    Posts
    57

    Re: Works flow control valves

    I'll take 2 blue 3/8 Valves and the bright purple 3/8 valve. Let me know PayPal. Your messages are full.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  Today, 12:36 PM #3
    Matt Jones
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Jones's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Charlotte, NC
    Age
    29
    Posts
    3,517

    Re: Works flow control valves

    Ill take the nicest 3/8 blue or purple valve that is left.
    Last edited by Matt Jones; Today at 12:37 PM.
  Today, 01:24 PM #4
    skidmark
    resident guru skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,197

    Re: Works flow control valves

    RedingerRacing@outlook.com
    Kevin Redinger #152
  Today, 01:26 PM #5
    Matt Jones
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Jones's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Charlotte, NC
    Age
    29
    Posts
    3,517

    Re: Works flow control valves

    Quote Originally Posted by skidmark View Post
    RedingerRacing@outlook.com
    payment sent! Let me know if you need anything else from me. I included my address in the payment.
  Today, 01:27 PM #6
    sxi750
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Kansas City,KS
    Posts
    57

    Re: Works flow control valves

    Payment sent


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  Today, 01:28 PM #7
    skidmark
    resident guru skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,197

    Re: Works flow control valves

    I have two 1/4 " blue and one 3/8"blue left
    Thanks Matt and sxi750
    Kevin Redinger #152
  Today, 01:39 PM #8
    zanesimmons
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    29

    Re: Works flow control valves

    I'll take the last blue 3/8".
    Sending Paypal now.

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:41 PM #9
    zanesimmons
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    29

    Re: Works flow control valves

    Payment sent

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:42 PM #10
    skidmark
    resident guru skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,197

    Re: Works flow control valves

    thanks zane
    Kevin Redinger #152
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 