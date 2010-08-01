pxctoday

  Today, 11:31 AM #1
    bandit88
    RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate

    RHAAS motor conversion plates, was mounted up to a motor for a few months but never used. Like new. Includes all hardware and bed plate bolts. $60 shipped

    550 bed plate. Nice shape, no rust. $50+shipping.

  Today, 12:29 PM #2
    Matt Jones
    Re: RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate

    pm'd on the conversion plates.
  Today, 12:42 PM #3
    bandit88
    Re: RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate

    RHAAS plates sold.
