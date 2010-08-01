|
|
-
resident guru
RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate
RHAAS motor conversion plates, was mounted up to a motor for a few months but never used. Like new. Includes all hardware and bed plate bolts. $60 shipped
550 bed plate. Nice shape, no rust. $50+shipping.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate
pm'd on the conversion plates.
-
resident guru
Re: RHAAS motor conversion plates and 550 Bed plate
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Bruce in SB
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules