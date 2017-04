Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha SJ 771cc carb jettings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Saudi Arabia Age 30 Posts 9 Yamaha SJ 771cc carb jettings Now am into the re-sleeving stage fro my 760 62T cylinder to reach 771cc and am wondering if i used dual Mikuni 44's from GP760, which jetting sizes I should go for?



Am into mid-top range riding preferences.





I really appreciate your opinions and advices. #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location Palm Desert Age 27 Posts 677 Re: Yamaha SJ 771cc carb jettings 125 low

100 high

2.3

80g



