1996 slx 780 backfire help
I have a 1996 Polaris slx 780 that has been sitting around for about 5 years. I planned to fix it and finally got around to working on it. I rebuilt the top end so it has good compression, rebuilt the carbs, took out the old gas and replaced it with premixed 91 octane gas. dropped a bit of premix down the carbs and it fired up. Seems to idle fine but if I give it some gas, it won't rev. Only goes to about 2750 rpm according to the display, and backfires through the exhaust. Wondering if I could get some advice on what to check. Before firing it I took the gas tank return line loose and put about 5 psi on the line (pressurizing the tank) hoping to get the air out of the fuel lines. On other skis this works well and I typically apply pressure until gas runs out of the return at the carb, but I got no gas to go through?? I haven't touched the external fuel pump.
Also, I had a similar problem with backfiring through the exhaust on a Kawasaki zxi 1100 that was a shorted stator. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
