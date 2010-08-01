Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro Tec Racing waveraider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Utah Age 31 Posts 12 Pro Tec Racing waveraider Picked this up over the weekend, looks to be an ex race boat. The bottom half of the hull is carbon fiber. I'm hoping someone on here can help me figure out the history behind this waveraider. Attached Images IMG_4129.JPG (1.66 MB, 5 views)

IMG_4129.JPG (1.66 MB, 5 views) IMG_4130.JPG (1.85 MB, 7 views)

IMG_4131.JPG (1.69 MB, 5 views) IMG_4132.JPG (1.61 MB, 4 views)

