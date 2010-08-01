pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:50 AM #1
    Kid kuddi
    Kid kuddi is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Kid kuddi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Utah
    Age
    31
    Posts
    12

    Pro Tec Racing waveraider

    Picked this up over the weekend, looks to be an ex race boat. The bottom half of the hull is carbon fiber. I'm hoping someone on here can help me figure out the history behind this waveraider.
