|
|
-
chapin built sxr 800 engine,tbm parts and stock water boxes js and sxr
selling : rare!!
-bill chapin of R&D fame built 800sxr superstock ported engine.built for the world finals a few years back as a back up engine. broken in and rode a bit but kept as a spare and ready to run.been sitting in temperature controlled clean room .does not come with flywheel or starter bendix.bare short block. $1900 plus ship and paypal fees.
-2 tbm ride plates $150 shipped each
-2 tbm intake grates $145 shipped each
-one set of tbm rear sponsons $80 shipped
- one tbm exhaust flange $40 shipped
- 2 stock sxr water boxes $150 shipped each
- 2 stock js 300/440/550 water boxes. $35 for one and $45 for the other plus shipping.
iphone6s 2067.jpgiphone6s 2060.jpgiphone6s 2061.jpgiphone6s 2058.jpgiphone6s 2062.jpgiphone6s 2063.jpg
-sponsons are a bit faded like all of them but once mounted you won't see it.
-tbm plates have some powder coating chiping mostly around the bolt holes like they all do
-exhaust flange is slightly faded as well
one js water box was a take off so almost like new
if you paypal add for the fees.
no trades,no dreamers or tire kickers,lowballers etc... basically craigslisters
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules