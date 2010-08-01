selling : rare!!
-bill chapin of R&D fame built 800sxr superstock ported engine.built for the world finals a few years back as a back up engine. broken in and rode a bit but kept as a spare and ready to run.been sitting in temperature controlled clean room .does not come with flywheel or starter bendix.bare short block. $1900 plus ship and paypal fees.

-2 tbm ride plates $150 shipped each
-2 tbm intake grates $145 shipped each
-one set of tbm rear sponsons $80 shipped
- one tbm exhaust flange $40 shipped
- 2 stock sxr water boxes $150 shipped each
- 2 stock js 300/440/550 water boxes. $35 for one and $45 for the other plus shipping.

iphone6s 2067.jpgiphone6s 2060.jpgiphone6s 2061.jpgiphone6s 2058.jpgiphone6s 2062.jpgiphone6s 2063.jpg
-sponsons are a bit faded like all of them but once mounted you won't see it.
-tbm plates have some powder coating chiping mostly around the bolt holes like they all do
-exhaust flange is slightly faded as well
one js water box was a take off so almost like new

if you paypal add for the fees.
no trades,no dreamers or tire kickers,lowballers etc... basically craigslisters