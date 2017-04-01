Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 640 shark, motor mounts don't line up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 14 1995 640 shark, motor mounts don't line up Hey guys, finally got everything all buttoned up on the shark this last weekend. Go to put the motor in and the motor mounts are off by about 1/2"to the front of the ski. Not sure how this is possible?



A littler back ground motor was toast, rebuilt that completely down to the crank. Also, the jet pump leaked, so I replaced all thelectronics bearings and seals. Also the old driveshaft threads were messed up so I got a driveshaft on ebay that was in good shape.



I'm not sure what could be the problem? Any ideas?20170401_132041.jpg

20170401_132052.jpg Last edited by Black_z28; Yesterday at 10:04 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,105 Re: 1995 640 shark, motor mounts don't line up Was that driveshaft the same length as the original?

Is the motor mount plate on backwards? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 14 Re: 1995 640 shark, motor mounts don't line up I'm not sure why the driveshaft would be different it was from the same model machine. But I didn't measure so I can't be certain. I thought about the motor plate the other day and switched it. Didn't seem to make a difference. So I'm doubting myself if for some reason I got turned around and bolted it back on backwards again. But I jacked my back up putting the motor in, so I haven't been able to mess with it. Putting that thing in is awkward as heck.



