|
|
-
1996 SL 900 Stator Issue
I just bought the ski, it is in great shape but it came with the typical polaris burned ground wire to the stator ( halfway for sure). My question is: are these stators grounded to the case? So could I simply add my own ground from the EBOX to the battery/case to supply a ground? BTW this has the non updated setup I believe
Or if anyone else has other alternate ideas/options besides replacing the stator as it supposedly ran fine before it happened.
Any help is appreciated. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules