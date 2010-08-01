I just bought the ski, it is in great shape but it came with the typical polaris burned ground wire to the stator ( halfway for sure). My question is: are these stators grounded to the case? So could I simply add my own ground from the EBOX to the battery/case to supply a ground? BTW this has the non updated setup I believe


Or if anyone else has other alternate ideas/options besides replacing the stator as it supposedly ran fine before it happened.

Any help is appreciated. Thanks!