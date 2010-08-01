Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 SL 900 Stator Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Posts 24 1996 SL 900 Stator Issue I just bought the ski, it is in great shape but it came with the typical polaris burned ground wire to the stator ( halfway for sure). My question is: are these stators grounded to the case? So could I simply add my own ground from the EBOX to the battery/case to supply a ground? BTW this has the non updated setup I believe





Or if anyone else has other alternate ideas/options besides replacing the stator as it supposedly ran fine before it happened.



Any help is appreciated. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules