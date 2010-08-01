Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Kawaskai X2 Spark Plug Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location ny Posts 8 93 Kawaskai X2 Spark Plug Issues I bought a 1993 X2 off of original owner, sounded like they didn't ride it much over the years. When I rode it, it didn't seem to be running as good as i thought it could be so i adjusted the high and low carb screw and started running alot better but if let say I fell off a few times so its in its idle stage or low reving it wet fouls the spark plugs pretty quick. I tried adjusting the screws a few more times but still happens. Was thinking of cleaning/rebuilding the carbs, do you think that would do it or is there something else I should look into? Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

