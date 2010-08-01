Hey guys,

Selling our Sea Doo RXP 215 hp.

67 hours

Rebuilt supercharger, metal washers ten hours ago.

Selling so cheap because it needs motor work. Cylinder number 1 lost compression. Cylinder 2 & 3 seem fine.

Call or text (316)2493264

Trailer not included, but I can sell you one for extra.

Title is current and in our name.