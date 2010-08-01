|
2005 rxp 215 $2,000
IMG_1321.JPGIMG_1322.JPGIMG_1325.JPGIMG_1326.JPGIMG_1328.JPGIMG_1320.JPGHey guys,
Selling our Sea Doo RXP 215 hp.
67 hours
Rebuilt supercharger, metal washers ten hours ago.
Selling so cheap because it needs motor work. Cylinder number 1 lost compression. Cylinder 2 & 3 seem fine.
Call or text (316)2493264
Trailer not included, but I can sell you one for extra.
Title is current and in our name.
